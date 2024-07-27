Q1 2025 IDFC First Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IDFC First Bank Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chintan Shah. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chintan Shah - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thank you, [Faisal]. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings conference call for IDFC First Bank. We have with us from the senior management are Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, along with the senior management team. Also without further delay, I would now like to hand over the floor to the management. Thank you, and over to you, Vaidyanathan sir.



V. Vaidyanathan - IDFC First Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Hello, everyone. Good evening. This is Vaidyanathan, here.



Sudhanshu Jain - IDFC First Bank Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Head - Corporate Centre



Good evening,