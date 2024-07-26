WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Fee Revenue Growth and Shareholder Returns

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) reports robust earnings and fee revenue growth, while addressing challenges in asset quality and deposit growth.

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Earnings Per Share: $1.08
  • Core Return on Assets (ROA): 1.25%
  • Core Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE): 18.83%
  • Core Fee Revenue: $86 million (up 13% linked quarter, 28% year over year)
  • Wealth Management Fee Revenue: Up 14% linked quarter, 16% year over year
  • Cash Connect ROA: 1.72%
  • Capital Markets Fee Revenue: Up 13% over prior quarter
  • Mortgage Business Fee Revenue: Up 35% over prior quarter
  • Loan Growth: Increased 6% annualized
  • Deposit Growth: Increased 3% annualized
  • Core Net Interest Margin: 3.85%
  • Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): 32 basis points of total assets
  • Delinquencies: 13 basis points
  • Net Charge-Offs: 44 basis points (17 basis points excluding Upstart and leasing portfolios)
  • Shareholder Returns: $48.7 million (70% of earnings) in dividends and stock buybacks
  • First Half Core ROA: 1.28%
  • First Half EPS: $2.19
  • First Half Core ROTCE: 19.01%
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio Forecast: 83% by year-end
  • Net Charge-Offs Forecast: 30 basis points (excluding Upstart and NewLane)
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • WSFS Financial Corp reported core earnings per share of $1.08, core return on assets of 1.25%, and core return on tangible common equity of 18.83%.
  • Core fee revenue increased by 13% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year, driven by growth across all major fee businesses.
  • Wealth management fee revenue grew 14% quarter-over-quarter and 16% year-over-year, with strong results in institutional services and Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware.
  • Cash Connect added nearly 8,000 service non-bank ATMs since Q3 2023, increasing its ROA to 1.72% in Q2.
  • WSFS Financial Corp returned $48.7 million to shareholders in Q2, including $9 million in dividends and $39.7 million in stock buybacks.

Negative Points

  • Problem loans increased due to downgrades of three C&I loans, impacting asset quality.
  • Net charge-offs for the quarter were 44 basis points, with potential weakness in a small group of problem loans.
  • Deposit growth is projected to be flat year-over-year due to competitive pressures and seasonality.
  • Interest-bearing deposit beta is expected to be higher than previously communicated, at less than 55%, due to competitive marketplace pricing.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio is forecasted to end the year at 83%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining balanced growth.

Q & A Highlights

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook on fee income, particularly development fees, for the rest of the year?
A: Fee income remains strong across divisions. Mortgage and capital markets are seeing good activity, though summer months may slow down. Wealth management has a strong pipeline, and Cash Connect's growth will normalize after onboarding new ATMs.

Q: What drove the increase in salary and benefits expenses this quarter, and what are the expectations for the rest of the year?
A: The increase is partly due to a reversal of incentives in Q1 and merit increases processed late in Q1. Cash Connect's external funding also contributed. Expect a higher run rate on incentive accruals in H2 due to above-target performance.

Q: How should we think about Cash Connect expenses and funding mix going forward?
A: Expect a slight decrease in expenses as we target 75% external funding and 25% internal. This will also impact ROA, which should drop from $170 million in Q2 to around $130-$140 million.

Q: What are the expectations for net charge-offs in the second half of the year?
A: We saw an increase in problem loans, and the outlook reflects potential losses depending on how these situations resolve.

Q: How would a potential September rate cut impact the net interest margin (NIM)?
A: A late-year rate cut would likely reduce NIM by about 5 basis points, translating to a 1.5% impact on net interest income (NII) on a full-year basis.

Q: What factors are driving the 55% deposit beta expectation?
A: Competitive pressures and the repricing of CDs at higher rates are key factors. About 65-70% of money market accounts are exception-priced, reacting to the competitive environment.

Q: How does the company view stock buybacks in the context of maintaining high ROE?
A: The philosophy remains to return 35% of net income through dividends and buybacks. Incremental buybacks will depend on financial results, economic conditions, and achieving a 16% IRR.

Q: Can you provide more color on the increase in reserves, particularly for investor CRE?
A: The increase is due to a 24-month roll-forward analysis of maturing CRE loans, reflecting potential weaknesses. This is a modest reserve build, primarily in the office sector.

Q: With revised deposit growth guidance being flat, how should we think about the balance sheet and margin guide?
A: The balance sheet should remain steady, with no material changes in size. Elevated deposits at the end of 2023 have been deployed, impacting NII but not NIM.

Q: Are there any changes in the commercial loan pipeline based on rate forecasts?
A: The 90-day weighted average pipeline is down, reflecting strong closings in H1. However, significant opportunities remain, supporting mid-single-digit loan growth for the full year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.