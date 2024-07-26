Q1 2025 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Aaditya Mulani - HT Media Ltd - IR



(technical difficulty) ladies and gentlemen. This is Aaditya Mulani from the HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to our quarter one financial year 2024-25 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions)



After we are through with the presentation, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions. I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, CFO, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, and Head Investor Relations, HT Media Group. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - HT Media Ltd - Head, Investor Relations, HT Media Group & CFO, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.



Thank you, Aditya. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the earnings webinar of the first-quarter results of the company. Joining me for the call today is we have Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and the Investor Relations team.



The results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited was announced yesterday, July 25 and those of HT Media Limited was released earlier today. We will be adding the course of this