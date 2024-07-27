Q1 2025 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sandeep Bakhshi - ICICI Bank Ltd - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good evening to all of you and welcome to the ICICI Bank earnings call to discuss the results for Q1 of financial year 2025. Joining us today on this call are Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Ajay, Anindya, and Abhinek.



The Indian economy continues to remain resilient as reflected by high frequency indicators showing growth momentum, such as expansion in manufacturing and services PMI, higher tax collections, real estate buoyancy, and pickup in rural demand, supported by the consistent actions and initiatives of the policymakers.



At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing profit before tax excluding treasury through the 360-degree customer centric approach and by