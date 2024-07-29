Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.46 Billion

Revenue and EPS Beat Analyst Projections

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.46 billion, beat estimates of $1.453 billion, up 7% sequentially.
  • Net Income: $67 million, an increase from $64 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.27, up from $0.26 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 14.5%, an improvement from 12.8% in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: $247 million, slightly up from $245 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $82 million, an increase from $76 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $1.5 billion, with total debt at $1.1 billion.
On July 29, 2024, Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, posted strong results that surpassed analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two categories: advanced products, which include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others; and mainstream products, which include wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category and the majority of its revenue from foreign states.

Performance and Challenges

Amkor Technology Inc reported net sales of $1.46 billion for Q2 2024, a 7% sequential increase driven by advanced packaging supporting premium tier smartphones and AI solutions utilizing 2.5D technology. The company achieved a gross profit of $212 million and an operating income of $82 million. Net income for the quarter was $67 million, translating to earnings per diluted share of $0.27, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.22.

Despite the strong performance in the Communications and Computing end markets, the company faced challenges due to soft demand and ongoing inventory corrections in the Automotive & Industrial and Consumer end markets.

Financial Achievements

Amkor Technology Inc's financial achievements are significant in the semiconductor industry, where maintaining robust margins and consistent revenue growth is crucial. The company's EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $247 million, reflecting its strong operational performance.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,461 million $1,366 million $1,458 million
Gross Margin 14.5% 14.8% 12.8%
Operating Income $82 million $73 million $76 million
Net Income $67 million $59 million $64 million
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.27 $0.24 $0.26
EBITDA $247 million $233 million $245 million

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Amkor Technology Inc reported net sales of $1.46 billion and a gross profit of $212 million. The company's operating income was $81.5 million, and net income attributable to Amkor was $66.9 million. The earnings per diluted share were $0.27, reflecting a solid performance compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Amkor Technology Inc had total assets of $6.87 billion, with total cash and short-term investments amounting to $1.5 billion. The company's total debt stood at $1.1 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $387 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $275 million.

Commentary

"Amkor delivered second quarter results in line with expectations. Revenue of $1.46 billion was up 7% sequentially, driven by Advanced packaging supporting premium tier smartphones and AI solutions utilizing 2.5D technology," said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. "Strength in the Communications and Computing end markets was partially offset by soft demand and ongoing inventory corrections in the Automotive & Industrial and Consumer end markets."

Analysis

Amkor Technology Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its resilience and ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in the semiconductor industry. The company's focus on advanced packaging technologies and its strong presence in the Communications and Computing markets have contributed to its robust financial results. However, the challenges in the Automotive & Industrial and Consumer end markets highlight the need for strategic adjustments to mitigate the impact of inventory corrections and fluctuating demand.

Overall, Amkor Technology Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a solid performance, with key financial metrics surpassing analyst estimates. The company's ability to navigate industry challenges and maintain strong operational performance positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amkor Technology Inc for further details.

