Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $163.8 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $163.8 million, a 39% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $155.23 million.
  • Net Income: $35.5 million, up from $27.5 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.32 (diluted), compared to $0.25 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $492.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $451.0 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Increased to $640 – $670 million, up from the previous guidance of $620 – $650 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

Financial Performance Overview

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) reported a revenue of $163.8 million for Q2 2024, marking a 39% increase over the same period in 2023. This figure significantly surpasses the analyst estimate of $155.23 million. The company also reported a net income per common share of $0.32 (diluted), compared to $0.25 in the second quarter of 2023, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.23.

1818022128889524224.png

Key Financial Metrics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) demonstrated strong financial health with cash and investments totaling $492.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $451.0 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company increased its 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $640 – $670 million, from the previous guidance of $620 – $650 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $163.8 million $117.7 million
Net Income $35.5 million $27.5 million
Cash and Investments $492.5 million $451.0 million

Operational Highlights

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) attributed its revenue growth to a record number of new Korlym® prescribers and patients receiving Korlym treatment. The company’s CEO, Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, emphasized the increasing awareness among physicians regarding the prevalence of hypercortisolism, leading to more patient screenings.

“Once again, we had a record number of new Korlym® prescribers and a record number of patients receiving Korlym this quarter. Physicians are increasingly aware that hypercortisolism is much more prevalent than was previously assumed, so they are screening more patients for the disorder,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer.

Clinical Development and Future Outlook

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) presented positive results from its GRACE and CATALYST trials, which are pivotal for the company’s future drug applications. The company expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant in the fourth quarter, following the successful outcomes of these trials.

“Relacorilant has demonstrated tremendous promise as a treatment for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Patients in GRACE’s open-label phase experienced significant improvements across a broad range of clinically meaningful endpoints, without significant safety burden,” said Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer.

Conclusion

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) has shown robust financial performance and significant progress in its clinical development programs. The company’s ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates, coupled with its strong cash position and promising clinical trial results, positions it well for continued growth in the biotechnology sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Corcept Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.