Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $2.3 Billion, GAAP EPS Falls Short at $0.06

Third Consecutive Quarter of Leasing Growth Amidst Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.3 billion for Q2 2024, fell short of analyst estimates of $2.37 billion, and decreased 5% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $13.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $5.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.06 for Q2 2024, below analyst estimates of $0.14.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by more than $130 million year-to-date compared to 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $138.9 million for Q2 2024, a 5% decrease from Q2 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8%.
  • Liquidity: $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, including $1.1 billion from an undrawn revolving credit facility and $0.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Strategic Moves: Announced the sale of a small non-core business to accelerate strategic growth investments.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors, including brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales, as well as advisory services such as valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Performance Overview

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial) reported a revenue of $2.3 billion for Q2 2024, a 5% decrease from the same period in 2023. Despite this decline, the company achieved a net income of $13.5 million, up from $5.1 million in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.06, while the adjusted diluted EPS stood at $0.20, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.14.

1818022550731649024.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial) saw its third consecutive quarter of leasing revenue growth, driven by a 2% increase in the Americas and APAC regions. The company also reported a significant improvement in free cash flow, which increased by more than $130 million year-to-date compared to 2023.

“Our solid second quarter results, highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of leasing revenue growth and a meaningful improvement in free cash flow, are evidence of our execution against our strategic priorities,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. “We are confident in our position and energized about the increase in market optimism. We continue to pursue our growth strategy from a place of strength and stability in our core business, combined with our fortified balance sheet.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $2.3 billion $2.4 billion -5%
Net Income $13.5 million $5.1 million +165%
Diluted EPS $0.06 $0.02 +200%
Adjusted EBITDA $138.9 million $146.1 million -5%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial) reported liquidity of $1.7 billion, consisting of $1.1 billion in availability on its undrawn revolving credit facility and $0.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company also announced the sale of a small non-core business to accelerate strategic growth investments, expected to close in Q3 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

While Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial) faced challenges with a 5% revenue decline, the company demonstrated resilience through its leasing growth and improved free cash flow. The strategic sale of a non-core business and the repricing of term loans indicate a focus on strengthening the balance sheet and optimizing operations. These efforts are crucial for navigating the volatile interest rate environment and positioning the company for long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cushman & Wakefield PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.