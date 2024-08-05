NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $165M Revenue and Improved Net Loss

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, Net Loss Narrows

Summary
  • Revenue: $165 million, up 12% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $161.85 million.
  • Clinical Services Revenue: Increased 15% to $141 million, reflecting strong growth in this segment.
  • Net Loss: Decreased 23% to $19 million, showing improvement from the previous year's loss of $24 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 630% to $11 million, marking the fourth consecutive positive quarter.
  • Gross Profit: $72.5 million, up 21% year-over-year, with a gross profit margin of 44.1%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Totaled $388 million at the end of the quarter, indicating strong liquidity.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised to $655-$667 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth.
Article's Main Image

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 29, 2024, announcing its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. The company, which operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States and Switzerland, reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenue to $165 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $161.85 million. The net loss for the quarter decreased by 21% to $19 million.

1818022707061747712.png

Company Overview

NeoGenomics Inc operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics. The Clinical Services segment provides specialized diagnostic services based on online test orders or written test requisition forms, generating the majority of the company's revenue. The Advanced Diagnostics segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research.

Performance and Challenges

NeoGenomics Inc reported a consolidated revenue increase of 12% year-over-year to $165 million for Q2 2024. Clinical Services revenue grew by 15% to $141 million, driven by a 6% increase in clinical test volume and a 9% rise in average revenue per clinical test. However, Advanced Diagnostics revenue decreased by 3% to $23 million. The net loss narrowed to $19 million, a 21% improvement from the previous year's $24 million loss.

Despite the positive revenue growth, the company faces challenges such as higher compensation and benefit costs, and increased legal and professional fees. These factors contributed to a 5% rise in operating expenses to $94 million.

Financial Achievements

NeoGenomics Inc's financial achievements include a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA, which rose by 630% to $11 million, marking the fourth consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA quarter. The company also reported a 21% increase in consolidated gross profit to $72.5 million, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 47.3%.

“The second quarter represents the fourth consecutive positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter with continued strong growth in volumes, revenues, and earnings,” said Chris Smith, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Consolidated Revenue $165 million $146.9 million
Clinical Services Revenue $141 million $123.2 million
Advanced Diagnostics Revenue $23 million $23.8 million
Net Loss $19 million $24 million
Adjusted EBITDA $11 million -$2 million

Analysis and Outlook

NeoGenomics Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates strong growth in its core Clinical Services segment, which is crucial for the company's long-term success in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and the narrowing of the net loss are positive indicators of the company's operational efficiency and financial health.

The company has revised its full-year 2024 guidance, raising revenue expectations to a range of $655 million to $667 million and adjusted EBITDA to a range of $33 million to $37 million. This upward revision reflects the company's confidence in sustaining its growth momentum and achieving long-term sustainable growth.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NeoGenomics Inc for further details.

