Centerspace Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $0.19 Per Share and Revenue of $65.35 Million

Performance Overview and Analyst Estimates Comparison

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: $0.19 per diluted share for Q2 2024, an improvement from $0.23 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Increased by 3.4% year-over-year for same-store properties in Q2 2024, contributing to a 2.4% rise in same-store NOI.
  • Core FFO: $2.49 per diluted share for the first six months of 2024, up 5.5% from $2.36 in the same period of 2023.
  • Weighted Average Occupancy: 95.3% for Q2 2024, slightly higher than 94.6% in Q1 2024 and 95.2% in Q2 2023.
  • Liquidity: $222.3 million in total liquidity at the end of Q2 2024, including $208.0 million available under lines of credit and $14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Share Issuance: Issued approximately 110,000 common shares for $7.7 million at an average price of $69.82 per share during Q2 2024.
  • Revised Financial Outlook: Updated 2024 guidance with a narrowed range for net loss per share, FFO per share, and Core FFO per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Centerspace, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in apartment communities, reported a net loss of $0.19 per diluted share, which aligns with the analyst estimate of -$0.19. The company also reported revenues of $65.35 million, meeting the analyst estimate.

Company Overview

Centerspace is a REIT focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment and conducts its corporate operations from offices in Minot, North Dakota, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Performance and Challenges

Centerspace reported a net loss of $0.19 per diluted share for Q2 2024, a slight improvement from the $0.23 loss per diluted share in Q2 2023. This performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ongoing efforts to manage expenses and improve operational efficiency. However, the company faces challenges such as rising expenses, which increased by 5.1% year-over-year, potentially impacting profitability.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Centerspace achieved significant milestones. Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) per diluted share increased by 5.5% to $2.49 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.36 for the same period in 2023. This improvement is vital for REITs as it indicates better cash flow generation, which is essential for sustaining dividends and funding growth initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023
Net Income (Loss) per Share $(0.19) $(0.23) $(0.56) $(2.55)
FFO per Share $1.23 $1.11 $2.39 $2.01
Core FFO per Share $1.27 $1.28 $2.49 $2.36

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Centerspace reported same-store revenues increased by 3.4% for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driving a 2.4% increase in same-store Net Operating Income (NOI). The company also issued approximately 110,000 common shares for gross consideration of $7.7 million during the second quarter. On the balance sheet, Centerspace had $222.3 million in total liquidity, including $208.0 million available under lines of credit and $14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Revised Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2024 financial outlook, raising the mid-point for net income per share, FFO per share, and Core FFO per share. The updated outlook reflects a net income per share range of $(1.21) to $(1.01) and a Core FFO per share range of $4.78 to $4.92.

Analysis and Conclusion

Centerspace's Q2 2024 results demonstrate a balanced performance with improvements in Core FFO and a narrower net loss. The company's ability to increase same-store revenues and manage expenses will be critical in sustaining its financial health. Investors should monitor Centerspace's ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and its revised financial outlook, which indicates a positive trajectory for the remainder of 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Centerspace for further details.

