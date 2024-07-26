Jul 26, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Sejal, the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the first quarter FY25 earnings conference call for Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.



We have with us today Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman; Mr. Motilal Oswal, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Navin Agarwal, Group Managing Director; Mr. Ajay Menon, CEO, Wealth Management; Mr. Prateek Agrawal, MD and CEO Asset Management; Mr. Ashish Shanker, CEO, Private Wealth Management; Mr. Sukesh Bhowal, CEO, Housing Finance; Mr. Shalibhadra Shah, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Chetan Parmar, Head, Investor Relation.



A short disclaimer before we start this call. This call will contain some forward looking statements that are completely based upon the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unfrozen risks and uncertainties.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to invite Mr. Navin Agarwal to make his opening remarks. Thank you, and over