Half Year 2024 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Cofinimmo 2024 half year results. My name is Alicia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen only. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Jean-Pierre Hanin, CEO; and Jean Kotarakos, CFO. Thank you.



Jean-Pierre Hanin - Cofinimmo SA - Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Alicia, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we dive into Cofinimmo result for the first half of 2024. I'm surrounded by my colleagues, Jean Kotarakos, CFO; Yeliz Bicici, COO; Sebastien Berden, COO; Sophie Grulois, General Counsel; and Roel Dumont, Chief Human Resource Officer.



So I'm on Slide number 3, many information and for the sake of convenience, let me just highlight some of them. Healthcare real estate now makes up 75% of our portfolio, earning us a spot in the EPRA Healthcare category since June of this year