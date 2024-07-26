Jul 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Giuseppina Di Foggia - Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Let's move to the Tyrrhenian Link, the biggest product in our plan in terms of investment. The project is at double underwater cables that will link the Italian mainland, Italy and Sardinia. It will increase the security of supply for our two main islands, enable the integration of new renewable energy sources and consequently contribute to the energy transition of Italy. Both links have already obtained full authorization and procurement contracts for both HVDC cables and patents have been awarded and signed.



Two other relevant projects in our CapEx plan, the SACOI 3 and the Adriatic link has also obtained full authorization and the main procurement contracts signed. SACOI 3 is a subomary connection between Savina, Corsica, and the Italian mainland, that will continue to increase the security of supply in Sardinia and allow us to eliminate bottlenecking area. The Adriatic link is a submarine connection between a broadband market, which will increase market efficiency and allow for the