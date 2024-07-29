Welltower Inc (WELL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42, Revenue Driven by 11.3% SSNOI Growth

Robust Performance Driven by Strategic Investments and Portfolio Growth

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.42 per diluted share for Q2 2024.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders was $1.05 per diluted share, marking a 16.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI (SSNOI) growth of 11.3%, driven by a 21.7% increase in the Seniors Housing Operating (SHO) portfolio.
  • Investments: Completed $1.7 billion of pro rata gross investments in Q2 2024, including $1.4 billion in acquisitions and loan funding, and $251 million in development funding.
  • Liquidity: Strengthened balance sheet with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.68x and approximately $6.9 billion of available liquidity as of June 30, 2024.
  • Credit Facility: Closed on a new expanded $5.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility in July, extending maturity to 2029 and improving pricing by 7.5 basis points.
  • Dividend: Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.67 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Welltower Inc, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare infrastructure, reported impressive financial results, surpassing analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,096 in-place properties across senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The company also holds over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom, seeking additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems similar to the United States.

Financial Highlights

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.42 per diluted share, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.33 per share. The company also reported quarterly normalized funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders of $1.05 per diluted share, marking a 16.7% increase over the prior year, or 19.3% exclusive of government subsidies.

1818031772223565824.png

Key Metrics and Achievements

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) achieved a total portfolio year-over-year same store net operating income (SSNOI) growth of 11.3%, driven by a remarkable 21.7% growth in the Seniors Housing Operating (SHO) portfolio. The company completed $1.7 billion of pro rata gross investments during the quarter, including $1.4 billion in acquisitions and loan funding, and $251 million in development funding.

Additionally, Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) reported further balance sheet strengthening with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.68x and approximately $6.9 billion of available liquidity, inclusive of $2.9 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under its $4.0 billion line of credit. The company's credit rating outlook was revised to positive from stable by both S&P Global and Moody's, citing strong seniors housing industry tailwinds and a materially improved balance sheet.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Income per Share $0.42 $0.36 16.7%
Normalized FFO per Share $1.05 $0.90 16.7%
SSNOI Growth 11.3% 9.5% 1.8%

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

During the second quarter, Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) converted or reached agreements to convert 47 triple-net leased properties to SHO (RIDEA) structures, allowing the company to directly participate in the underlying cash flow growth of the communities. The company also closed on a new expanded $5.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which incorporates a maturity extension to 2029 and a 7.5 basis points improvement in pricing from the previous $4.0 billion facility.

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) announced a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend per share, reflecting its solid financial performance and the Board's confidence in the company's strong growth prospects. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $0.67 per share, to be paid on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

Conclusion

Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strategic investments and portfolio growth. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and strengthen its balance sheet positions it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Welltower Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.