Crane Co Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.23 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $581M Surpasses Expectations

Crane Co (CR) Reports Robust Q2 2024 Results, Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $1.23, up 64% from $0.75 in Q2 2023, meeting analyst estimates of $1.23.
  • Revenue: $581 million, up 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $568.29 million.
  • Operating Profit: $97 million, a 54% increase compared to $63 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $55 million, with adjusted free cash flow at $57 million.
  • Segment Performance: Aerospace & Electronics sales increased 22% to $231 million, with an operating profit margin of 22.8%, up 260 basis points.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance to $4.95-$5.15 from $4.75-$5.05.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Crane Co (CR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a strong performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Crane Co, a diversified industrial firm, manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The company operates through three segments: aerospace and electronics, process flow technologies, and engineered materials.

1818031732847439872.png

Performance Overview

Crane Co reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.23, a significant 64% increase from the same period last year, and adjusted EPS of $1.30, up 18%. This performance met the analyst estimate of $1.23 per share. The company also reported sales of $581 million, a 14% increase driven by 9% core sales growth, surpassing the estimated revenue of $568.29 million.

Financial Achievements

Crane Co's operating profit for the quarter was $97 million, a 53% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted operating profit of $103 million, up 22%. The operating profit margin improved to 16.6%, and the adjusted operating profit margin rose to 17.7%. These achievements highlight the company's effective cost management and productivity improvements.

Segment Performance

The Aerospace & Electronics segment reported net sales of $231 million, a 22% increase, driven by 16% core sales growth and a 6% contribution from acquisitions. The segment's operating profit margin increased to 22.8%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 23.8%.

The Process Flow Technologies segment saw net sales of $298 million, a 13% increase, with 7% core sales growth and a 7% benefit from acquisitions. The segment's operating profit margin expanded to 20.0%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 20.5%.

The Engineered Materials segment experienced an 8% decline in net sales to $53 million. The segment's operating profit margin decreased to 13.9%, primarily due to lower volumes.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $581 million $510 million 14%
Operating Profit $97 million $63 million 53%
Adjusted Operating Profit $103 million $84 million 22%
Operating Profit Margin 16.6% 12.4% 420 bps
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 17.7% 16.5% 120 bps

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the second quarter, Crane Co generated $62 million in cash from operating activities, with capital expenditures amounting to $7 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $55 million. The company's cash balance stood at $229 million, with total debt of $377 million.

"We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and leverage remains low, providing us with significant capital deployment optionality," stated Rich Maue, Crane's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Updated Full-Year Outlook

Crane Co has raised the midpoint of its full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.15, now expecting a range of $4.95 to $5.15, up from the previous range of $4.75 to $5.05. The company anticipates total sales growth of approximately 11%, driven by core sales growth of 5% to 7% and an acquisition benefit of around 5%.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crane Co for further details.

Survey

