Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.16, Revenue at $24.5 Million

Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB) Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.5 million, slightly below the previous quarter's $24.9 million.
  • Total Loans: Increased by $63.6 million, or 11.4% annualized, from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Total Deposits: Increased by $71.3 million, or 12.0% annualized, from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest Expense: Decreased by $350 thousand quarter-over-quarter to $18.9 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 3.83% in Q2 2024 from 4.03% in Q1 2024.
  • Non-performing Assets: Increased to $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.24%, at March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Linkbancorp Inc operates in the banking industry, providing services such as commercial lending, non-profit banking, treasury management, deposits, and loans.

1818032220414308352.png

Performance Overview

Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB, Financial) reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the sale of its New Jersey branches and additional branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $6.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. This fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.18 per share.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the earnings miss, Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones:

  • Total loans increased by $63.6 million, or 11.4% annualized, from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits grew by $71.3 million, or 12.0% annualized, from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024, to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $350 thousand quarter-over-quarter to $18.9 million in Q2 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $24.9 million in Q1 2024. The net interest margin was 3.83%, down from 4.03% in the previous quarter. Noninterest income increased to $1.9 million from $1.7 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $2.86 billion at June 30, 2024, up from $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2024, totaled $2.46 billion and $2.31 billion, respectively. The company maintained strong on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $181.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $172.3 million at March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, up from 1.06% at March 31, 2024.

Capital Ratios

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios were well above the regulatory minimums to be considered "well-capitalized." The Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.09% and 10.30%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

Commentary

“We are pleased by the consistent improvement in performance achieved through the hard work and dedication of all of our teams, evidenced by the results of the second quarter of 2024, including increased profitability metrics and strong commercial loan and core deposit growth,” said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP.

Financial Summary Table

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income $5.8 million $5.7 million
Net Interest Income $24.5 million $24.9 million
Noninterest Income $1.9 million $1.7 million
Total Assets $2.86 billion $2.79 billion
Total Deposits $2.46 billion $2.39 billion

Analysis

Linkbancorp Inc (LNKB, Financial) demonstrated solid growth in loans and deposits, which are crucial for sustaining its banking operations. However, the decline in net interest margin and the increase in non-performing assets are areas of concern. The company's ability to manage these challenges while continuing to grow its core business will be critical for future performance.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Linkbancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.