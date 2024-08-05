CVR Partners LP Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.48, Revenue of $133 Million

Net Income Declines Amid Lower Sales and Pricing Pressures

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $26 million, or $2.48 per common unit, compared to $60 million, or $5.66 per common unit, in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: $54 million, down from $87 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Sales: $133 million, a decrease from $183 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Distribution: Declared a cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit for Q2 2024.
  • Production: Produced 221,000 tons of ammonia and 337,000 tons of UAN, consistent with Q2 2023 production levels.
  • Average Realized Gate Prices: UAN prices down 15% to $268 per ton, and ammonia prices down 26% to $520 per ton compared to the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $33.6 million, a significant drop from $66.7 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, CVR Partners LP (UAN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. CVR Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of nitrogen fertilizer products, including Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, primarily serving agricultural and industrial customers in the Midwest and Texas.

1818036590887464960.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, CVR Partners LP reported a net income of $26 million, or $2.48 per common unit, and EBITDA of $54 million on net sales of $133 million. This represents a significant decline from the second quarter of 2023, where the company achieved a net income of $60 million, or $5.66 per common unit, and EBITDA of $87 million on net sales of $183 million.

“CVR Partners reported solid operating results for the second quarter of 2024 driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 102 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the operational efficiency, the company faced challenges due to lower average realized gate prices for its products. The average realized gate price for UAN decreased by 15% to $268 per ton, and ammonia prices fell by 26% to $520 per ton compared to the previous year. These pricing pressures significantly impacted the company's revenue and profitability.

Production at CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities remained consistent, with a combined output of 221,000 tons of ammonia, of which 69,000 net tons were available for sale, and 337,000 tons of UAN. This is comparable to the second quarter of 2023, where the facilities produced 219,000 tons of ammonia and 339,000 tons of UAN.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $133 million $183 million
Net Income $26 million $60 million
EBITDA $54 million $87 million
Earnings per Common Unit $2.48 $5.66

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CVR Partners LP reported cash and cash equivalents of $47.5 million, up from $45.3 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $959.4 million, with total liabilities of $655.8 million, resulting in total partners' capital of $303.6 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.6 million, a sharp decline from $60.8 million in the same period last year. The company also reported net cash used in financing activities of $20.3 million, primarily due to distributions and debt service.

Distribution and Outlook

CVR Partners LP announced a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit, payable on August 19, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of August 12, 2024. The company operates as a variable distribution master limited partnership, meaning distributions can vary based on several factors, including operating performance and market conditions.

“As we enter the new planting season, we have seen continued strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer for the remainder of 2024 at prices higher than 2023,” Pytosh said.

Conclusion

CVR Partners LP's second quarter 2024 results reflect the challenges of lower product pricing despite stable production levels. The company's focus on operational efficiency and cash flow generation remains critical as it navigates market fluctuations. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's performance in the upcoming quarters, especially in light of the announced cash distribution and ongoing demand for nitrogen fertilizers.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVR Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.