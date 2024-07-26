On July 26, 2024, Mark Bartlett, Director at FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 26,099 shares of FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,268 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at FTI Consulting Inc, where there have been 27 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading at $227.12 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.126 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.63, which is above both the industry median of 17.65 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $215.10, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.