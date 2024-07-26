Director Robert Niblock Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Robert Niblock, a Director at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,805.28 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the frozen potato industry, is known for its production and distribution of a wide range of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers globally.

The shares were acquired at a price of $55.5 each, valuing the transaction at $277,500. This purchase aligns with the insider's consistent buying pattern over the past year, where the insider has acquired a total of 5,000 shares.

The transaction history for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

On the valuation front, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, which is below both the industry median of 18.41 and the company’s historical median. The company's market cap stands at $8.08 billion as of the latest trading price.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $114.84 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, indicating a potentially undervalued stock.

1818044026570567680.png

1818044106446893056.png

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.