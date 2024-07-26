On July 26, 2024, Robert Niblock, a Director at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 20,805.28 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the frozen potato industry, is known for its production and distribution of a wide range of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers globally.

The shares were acquired at a price of $55.5 each, valuing the transaction at $277,500. This purchase aligns with the insider's consistent buying pattern over the past year, where the insider has acquired a total of 5,000 shares.

The transaction history for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

On the valuation front, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, which is below both the industry median of 18.41 and the company’s historical median. The company's market cap stands at $8.08 billion as of the latest trading price.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $114.84 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, indicating a potentially undervalued stock.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

