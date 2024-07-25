On July 25, 2024, Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 1,800 shares of the company at a price of $825 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 11,490 shares of ServiceNow Inc.

ServiceNow Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based services that automate enterprise IT operations. The company's services include a comprehensive suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes. ServiceNow Inc helps streamline the work of thousands of corporations worldwide, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Over the past year, Gina Mastantuono has sold a total of 8,002 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ServiceNow Inc shows a total of 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading at $825 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $164.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 144.50, which is above the industry median of 26.75.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ServiceNow Inc is estimated at $779.58 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of regular portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

