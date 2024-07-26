Jul 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

With me here on the call are Chip Reeves, our Chief Executive Officer; Len Devaisher, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Gary Sims, our Chief Credit Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone on the call that this presentation contains forward-looking statements