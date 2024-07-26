MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Loan Growth and Improved Margins Amidst Strategic Divestitures

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) reports robust commercial loan growth and expanded net interest margin, despite challenges in deposit costs and non-interest expenses.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annualized Loan Growth: 3% excluding Florida divested balances.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded by 8 basis points in the quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by 5% quarterly.
  • Commercial Loan Growth: 6% annualized for past grade commercial loans.
  • Wealth Management Revenue: Increased by 15.8% for the first half of 2024.
  • Loan Decrease: $127.4 million or 3% from the linked quarter to $4.29 billion.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Decreased by $2 million to $53.9 million.
  • Net Loan Charge-Offs: $524,000 or 5 basis points annualized.
  • Total Deposits: Declined to $5.41 billion on June 30.
  • Net Income: $15.8 million or $1 per diluted common share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $8.2 million or $0.52 per diluted common share.
  • Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent): Increased to 2.41% in the second quarter.
  • Average Loan Portfolio Yield: 5.69%, an 18-basis-point improvement from the linked quarter.
  • Total Deposit Costs: Increased 8 basis points from the linked quarter to 2.11%.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased by $11.8 million from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total Non-Interest Expense: $35.8 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 1% from the linked quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG, Financial) achieved a 3% annualized loan growth, excluding the Florida divested balances.
  • The company successfully completed the divestiture of its Florida operations, resulting in an attractive net deposit premium.
  • Net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points, leading to a 5% quarterly increase in net interest income.
  • Asset quality metrics improved with limited charge-offs, lower non-performing assets (NPAs), and significantly reduced classified assets.
  • Wealth management revenues increased by 15.8% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Negative Points

  • Total deposits declined by $39.5 million from March 31, 2024, after excluding the Florida divestiture.
  • The net result for the quarter was essentially flat due to deposit outflows in April, despite increases in May and June.
  • Non-interest expense increased by $0.2 million or 1% from the linked quarter, driven by costs associated with the former Bank of Denver operations and additional legal and professional costs.
  • The sale of Florida operations created some noise in the second quarter financial results, complicating the analysis of core results.
  • Funding cost pressures persist, with total deposit costs increasing by 8 basis points from the linked quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You have done a lot of heavy lifting as part of the strategic plan. What areas of your initiatives do you have the most enthusiasm for and which ones do you think can make the most impact to the bottom-line?
A: Chip Reeves, CEO: Our commercial banking enterprise and wealth management enterprise are areas where we see good trajectory and will continue to invest. Len Devaisher, President & COO: Our investment in the Colorado market is a good example of where we see a lot of runways.

Q: Is there anything else you have thought of doing with the securities portfolio heading into year-end that might help the margin move higher?
A: Barry Ray, CFO: We continue to evaluate opportunities with the bond portfolio on a quarterly basis, but there is nothing specific we are looking at closely right now.

Q: What is your outlook for quarterly expenses, given the recent investments and changes?
A: Barry Ray, CFO: We expect to land somewhere in the $34 million to $34.5 million range per quarter over the next couple of quarters, and then higher as we continue to invest and get into 2025.

Q: What type of investments do you need to make in the Denver market to get to the necessary scale?
A: Chip Reeves, CEO: Our strategy will likely be branch light, focusing on commercial and wealth heavy. We are looking to incrementally add to the commercial banking enterprise and wealth management in that market.

Q: Could you share any financial targets on wealth management?
A: Len Devaisher, President & COO: We are pleased with the first half of the year and focused on net new assets and new client acquisition. We aim for high-single to low double-digit growth in wealth management revenue.

Q: How are you thinking about the reserve trajectory over the next couple of quarters?
A: Gary Sims, Chief Credit Officer: We feel comfortable with the current reserve levels relative to the risk profile of the portfolio and will continue to add to the reserve as the portfolio grows to maintain similar coverage.

Q: How are you thinking about NII growth prospects in the back half of the year, given the full quarter without Florida?
A: Barry Ray, CFO: Florida was about $1 million a quarter of NII. We expect some incremental net interest margin improvement based on trends with asset yields and costs.

Q: How are you thinking about share repurchases going forward?
A: Barry Ray, CFO: We are in a capital-build mode and do not expect to do a lot of share repurchases in the near term.

Q: Should we expect the securities portfolio to continue running off to fund loan growth?
A: Barry Ray, CFO: Yes, we expect to continue allowing the securities portfolio to run off to fund loan growth, aiming for the portfolio to be about 15% to 20% of assets.

Q: Can you provide an update on new lending verticals like agri-business and SBA?
A: Len Devaisher, President & COO: We see growth in community region loan balances and robust pipeline activity in government guaranteed lending, with fee income upside expected in the latter half of the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.