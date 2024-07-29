HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $6.2 Million, GAAP EPS of -$0.33, and Revenue of $42.9 Million

Net Loss Narrows, but Challenges Persist

Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $6.2 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $7.5 million loss in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per fully diluted share was $0.33, compared to a loss of $0.40 in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income decreased to $29.7 million from $32.2 million in Q1 2024, while noninterest income increased to $13.2 million from $9.5 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 1.37% from 1.44% in Q1 2024, primarily due to increased funding costs.
  • Deposits: Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $13 million, with uninsured deposits at $492 million, or 8% of total deposits.
  • Credit Quality: Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.42% from 0.56% in Q1 2024, and delinquencies decreased to 0.66% from 0.82%.
  • Book Value: Book value per share was $27.58, and tangible book value per share was $27.14.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, HomeStreet Inc (HMST, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. HomeStreet Inc is a commercial bank providing a range of financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, private banking, and cash management services.

Performance Overview

HomeStreet Inc reported a net loss of $6.2 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $7.5 million loss in Q1 2024. The loss per fully diluted share was $0.33, compared to $0.40 in the previous quarter. Despite the improvement, the results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.26 and revenue of $42.81 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Loss $6.2 million $7.5 million
Loss per Fully Diluted Share $0.33 $0.40
Net Interest Margin 1.37% 1.44%
Noninterest Income $13.2 million $9.5 million
Noninterest Expense $50.9 million $52.2 million

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, HomeStreet Inc reported total assets of $9.27 billion, a slight decrease from $9.46 billion at the end of Q1 2024. Total deposits increased by $13 million, excluding brokered deposits, while uninsured deposits stood at $492 million, representing 8% of total deposits. Loans held for investment decreased by $65 million, reflecting a cautious approach to new loan originations.

Credit Quality

HomeStreet Inc's credit quality showed signs of improvement. Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.42% from 0.56% in Q1 2024, and delinquencies dropped to 0.66% from 0.82%. The allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment remained stable at 0.55%.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, our net loss was $6.2 million and our core net loss was $4.3 million, both of which were $1.2 million less than the comparable losses incurred in the first quarter," said Mark Mason, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our net interest margin declined to 1.37% due to increased funding costs as lower cost deposits continued to migrate to higher yielding products, our noninterest income was $3.8 million higher and our noninterest expenses decreased by $1.2 million."

Analysis

HomeStreet Inc's Q2 2024 results highlight ongoing challenges in managing funding costs and maintaining net interest margins. The decline in net interest margin to 1.37% from 1.44% in Q1 2024 underscores the pressure from higher funding costs. However, the increase in noninterest income and reduction in noninterest expenses are positive signs of operational efficiency.

Despite the improvements, the company's performance fell short of analyst expectations, raising concerns about its ability to navigate the current economic environment. The focus on reducing expenses and stabilizing funding costs will be crucial for HomeStreet Inc as it aims to return to profitability.

For more detailed financial data and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HomeStreet Inc for further details.

