Southern Calif Bancorp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01, Revenue at $21.0 Million, Misses Estimates

Net Income Drops Significantly Amid Real Estate Sales and Merger Expenses

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $190 thousand for Q2 2024, significantly below the $4.9 million in Q1 2024 and $6.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01 per diluted share, a sharp decline from $0.26 in Q1 2024 and $0.36 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $21.0 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $22.00 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 3.94% in Q2 2024 from 3.80% in Q1 2024, driven by an 18 basis point increase in the yield on total interest-earning assets.
  • Noninterest Expense: Increased to $19.0 million in Q2 2024 from $15.0 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to a $4.8 million loss on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO).
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Recorded a provision of $2.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to a reversal of $331 thousand in Q1 2024, largely due to a charge-off on a loan and the downgrade of a construction loan.
  • Asset Quality: Total non-performing assets decreased to $4.7 million, or 0.20% of total assets, from $19.3 million, or 0.84% of total assets, in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Southern Calif Bancorp, a financial institution serving the Southern California region, provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Performance Overview

Southern Calif Bancorp reported a net income of $190 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This represents a significant decline from the $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, reported in Q1 2024, and the $6.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. The company's performance was impacted by the sale of other real estate owned (OREO) properties, resulting in a $4.8 million charge to OREO expense.

1818074413137031168.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the challenges, Southern Calif Bancorp saw improvements in several financial metrics:

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.94% from 3.80% in Q1 2024.
  • Yield on total interest-earning assets rose to 5.97%, up 18 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Yield on average total loans increased by 19 basis points to 6.21%.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $21.0 million, up from $20.5 million in Q1 2024. This increase was driven by a $585 thousand rise in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $72 thousand increase in total interest expense. Noninterest income decreased to $1.2 million from $1.4 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to the absence of gains on SBA 7A loan sales.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets at June 30, 2024, were $2.29 billion, a slight increase from $2.29 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans held for investment decreased by $5.7 million to $1.88 billion. Non-performing assets decreased significantly to $4.7 million, or 0.20% of total assets, from $19.3 million, or 0.84%, in the previous quarter, largely due to the sale of OREO properties.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The company's Q2 results were negatively impacted by a $3.4 million after-tax loss on the sale of OREO properties and $412 thousand in after-tax merger expenses. Excluding these merger-related expenses, the company would have reported a net income of $602 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share.

"Our second quarter of 2024 financial results were impacted by the sale of other real estate owned properties that sold for $8.3 million, net of selling costs and taxes, resulting in an additional $4.8 million charge to OREO expense in the second quarter," said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Conclusion

Southern Calif Bancorp's Q2 2024 earnings fell short of analyst estimates, primarily due to significant charges related to real estate sales and merger expenses. However, the company showed resilience with improvements in key financial metrics such as net interest margin and yield on interest-earning assets. As the company moves forward with its merger with California BanCorp, it aims to build a premier commercial banking franchise in California.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $190 thousand $4.9 million $6.7 million
Earnings Per Share $0.01 $0.26 $0.36
Net Interest Income $21.0 million $20.5 million $23.4 million
Net Interest Margin 3.94% 3.80% 4.36%

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southern Calif Bancorp for further details.

