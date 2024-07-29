Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.31 and Revenue of $7.4 Million

Modest Increase in Net Income Amidst Challenging Interest Rate Environment

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $795 thousand for Q2 2024, up from $770 thousand in Q1 2024 but down from $2.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.31 diluted EPS for Q2 2024, compared to $0.30 in Q1 2024 and $1.11 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $1.07 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.8% from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2024, but an increase of 5.9% from $1.01 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $7.4 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $7.5 million in Q1 2024 and a 14.9% decrease from $8.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Deposits: $906.8 million as of June 30, 2024, down 1.1% from $916.9 million at March 31, 2024, but up 10.3% from $822.3 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $1.2 million for Q2 2024, up 9.1% from $1.1 million in Q1 2024 but down 36.8% from $1.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Nonperforming Loans: $8.9 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.2% from $9.1 million at March 31, 2024, but a significant increase from $1.5 million at June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, which operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank, reported a net income of $795 thousand, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, compared to $770 thousand, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the previous quarter, and $2.9 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter last year.

1818074382027878400.png

Company Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank, providing traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The bank attracts retail and commercial deposits from the public and invests those funds, along with borrowed funds, in various loans, including first and second mortgages on one-to-four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer and commercial business loans. Additionally, the bank offers secured and unsecured consumer loan products, such as manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Performance and Challenges

The company's net income saw a modest increase, reflecting a focus on key initiatives despite narrow net interest margins. However, the net income for Q2 2024 was significantly lower compared to the same quarter last year. This decline can be attributed to increased funding costs and a decrease in net interest income.

“Modest increases in net income and earnings per share, coupled with a reduction in nonperforming assets and a minimal quarter-over-quarter expense increase of only $81 thousand, indicate that we have maintained our focus on key initiatives during this period of narrow net interest margins,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company's total assets decreased slightly by 1.1% to $1.07 billion from the previous quarter but increased by 6.3% year-over-year. The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.92%, down from 2.95% in the previous quarter and 3.71% in the same quarter last year. The decrease in NIM was primarily due to the cost of funding increasing at a faster pace than the yield earned on interest-earning assets.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $795 thousand $770 thousand $2.9 million
Diluted EPS $0.31 $0.30 $1.11
Total Assets $1.07 billion $1.09 billion $1.01 billion
Net Interest Margin 2.92% 2.95% 3.71%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income decreased by $12 thousand to $7.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the previous quarter and $8.7 million in the same quarter last year. Interest income increased by $279 thousand to $14.0 million, while interest expense rose by $291 thousand to $6.6 million. Noninterest income increased by $66 thousand to $1.2 million, primarily due to higher service charges and fee income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total deposits decreased by $10.1 million to $906.8 million from the previous quarter but increased by $84.5 million year-over-year. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $3.8 million to $124.9 million. The loans-to-deposits ratio remained steady at 98% compared to the previous quarter but decreased from 104% in the same quarter last year.

Analysis

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the challenges posed by a rising interest rate environment. The modest increase in net income and earnings per share, coupled with a reduction in nonperforming assets, indicates a focus on maintaining credit quality and operational efficiency. However, the significant year-over-year decline in net income underscores the impact of increased funding costs and a narrowing net interest margin.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sound Financial Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.