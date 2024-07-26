On July 26, 2024, Lynn Wentworth, a Director at Lineage Inc (LINE, Financial), purchased 3,100 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 4,910 shares.

Lineage Inc operates in the technology sector, providing various software solutions and services. The company's stock was priced at $78 on the day of the transaction, leading to a market cap of approximately $18.91 billion.

The insider transaction history at Lineage Inc shows a pattern of more purchases than sales among insiders over the past year. There have been six insider buys and no insider sells during this period.

Insider buying can be an indicator of corporate executives' confidence in the company's future performance. Here is the trend of insider transactions at Lineage Inc over the past year:

For more detailed valuation metrics of Lineage Inc, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested investors may refer to the respective links.

For a deeper analysis of the stock's fair value, investors can also check the GF Value of Lineage Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.