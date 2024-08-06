Glenn Keeler, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH, Financial), sold 24,200 shares of the company on July 29, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 149,108 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc is a company that designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates in major metropolitan areas across selected states in the U.S., providing quality building and customer service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,200 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year for Tri Pointe Homes Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc were priced at $46.16, resulting in a market cap of approximately $4.31 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.46, which is lower than the industry median of 12.345.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc is $31.12 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

