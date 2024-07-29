Q1 2025 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Vimal Kejriwal - K E C International Ltd - Group Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 earnings call of KEC. Let me begin with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter, talk about each of the respective businesses and certain key strategic developments.



We commenced the financial year with a robust order intake of overINR7600 crore, a staggering growth of 70% vis-a-vis last year.



Despite the challenges posed by elections, our YTD order inflows have been driven primarily by T&D, followed by civil and renewables. Additionally, we have a