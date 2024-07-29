Jul 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Robert Freeman
Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Director
* Andrew Porter
Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
* David Grace
Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Portfolio Manager
* Geoffrey Driver
Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - General Manager - Business Development and Investor Relations
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Australian Foundation Investment Company full year financial results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Mark Kremin, Managing Director of AFIC. Thank you, please go ahead.
Robert Freeman - Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Director
Full Year 2024 Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...