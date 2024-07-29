Jul 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Robert Freeman

Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Director

* Andrew Porter

Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

* David Grace

Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Portfolio Manager

* Geoffrey Driver

Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - General Manager - Business Development and Investor Relations



=====================

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Australian Foundation Investment Company full year financial results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Mark Kremin, Managing Director of AFIC. Thank you, please go ahead.



Robert Freeman - Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Director

