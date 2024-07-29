Q1 2025 Strides Pharma Science Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Abhishek Singhal - Strides Pharma Science Ltd - Investor Relations



Very good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Strides Earnings Call for the first quarter ended financial year 2025. Today, we have with us Arun, Founder and Executive Chairman; Badree, Managing Director and Group CFO, Vikesh Kumar to share the highlights of the business and financials for the quarter. I hope you have gone through our results release and the quarterly investor presentation that have been uploaded on our website as well as stock exchange website.



The transcript for this call will be available in a week's time on the company's website. Please note that today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relations to the risk pertaining to our business. After the end of