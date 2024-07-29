Jul 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings conference call of our Apcotex Industries Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Ms. Purvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. Thank you, and over to you.
Purvangi Jain - Valorem Advisors - Investor Relations
Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. My name iPurvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. I'll be representing Investor Relations of Apcotex Industries Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings call for the first quarter, the financial year 2025.
Before we begin a quick cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's con call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on
Q1 2025 Apcotex Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
