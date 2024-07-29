Jul 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences second-quarter 2024 financial results. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Ward, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chris Ward - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Stuart Essig, Executive Chairman; Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lea Knight, Chief Financial Offier.
Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our second-quarter 2024 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations and a file named second-quarter 2024 earnings call presentation.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that many of the
Jul 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
