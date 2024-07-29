Q2 2024 Siauliu Bankas AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Emilija PaulauskaitÄ,Nasdaq Baltic-Senior Account Manager



Good afternoon, dear listeners. Welcome to Å iauliÅ³ Bankas investor conference on the results of the second quarter. I'm Emilija from Nasdaq Vilnius, and I'll be moderating today's event. We will start with the presentation from the management, which will be followed by the Q&A session. Please be informed that this webinar is being recorded and will be available for a rewatch on the Å iauliÅ³ Bankas website and the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel. (Event Instructions)



With that said, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters: the Chief Financial Officer, Donatas Savickas; Head of Investment Management, Tomas Varenbergas; and the Chief Economist, IndrÄ GenytÄ-PikÄienÄ. Please, the floor is yours.



Tomas Varenbergas - Siauliu Bankas AB - Head of Investment Management Division



Good afternoon. Good morning to our investors in United States (spoken in foreign language). Hope summer is going on well for all of you. And I'm happy to start the presentation of financial