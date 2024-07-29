Q2 2024 Alliance Resource Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning and welcome, everyone. Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results, which we refer to as our 2024 quarter and we will now discuss those results, as well as our perspective on current market conditions and updated outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to answer your questions.



Before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements