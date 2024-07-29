Jul 29, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements with respect the future performance and financial condition of Civista Bancshares, Inc. that involves risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ. Clearly different from any future results or growth are implied by such forward-looking statements.
These factors are discussed in the Company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement, but not such the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
The press release also available on the company's website contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today as well as the reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures, this call will be recorded and made available on Civista Bancshares website www.CIVB.com at the
Q2 2024 Civista Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...