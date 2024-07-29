Q3 2024 Woodward Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward, Inc third-quarter FY2024 earnings call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us today from the company are Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations. I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Provaznik.



Dan Provaznik - Woodward, Inc. - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. We'd like to welcome all of you to Woodward's third-quarter FY2024 earnings call. In today's call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets, Bill will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release, and at the end of our presentation, we will take questions.



For those who have not seen today's earnings release, you can find it on our website at woodward.com. We have again included some presentation materials to go along with today's call that are also accessible on our website.

