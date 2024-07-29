Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sanmina Corporation third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Monday, July 29, 2024.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Paige Melching. Please go ahead.
Paige Melching - Sanmina Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Communications
Thank you, Ina. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanmina's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. A copy of our press release and slides for today's discussion are available on our website at sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section.
Joining me on today's call is Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Jure Sola - Sanmina Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Good afternoon.
And Jon Faust, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
Jon Faust - Sanmina Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Good afternoon
Q3 2024 Sanmina Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
