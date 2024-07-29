Q2 2024 Kforce Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Joseph Liberatore - Kforce Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Our second quarter performance, including the sequential growth in our technology business was consistent with our expectations. Operating trends over the first half of 2024,