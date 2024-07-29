Q2 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here, please, you are joining Sprouts on our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Curtis Valentine, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today.



The earnings release announcing our second-quarter 2024 results, the webcast of this call, and financial slides can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprout.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2024 and beyond. These statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those described in