Q2 2024 SES AI Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Kyle Pilkington - SES AI Corp - Chief Legal Officer



Joining me today are Qichao Hu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer.



We issued our shareholder letter after market close today, which provides a business update, as well as our financial results. You'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter and today's conference call webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at ses.ai.



Before we get started, this is a reminder that the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our