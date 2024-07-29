Q1 2025 Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Quick Heal Technologies Limited Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors.



Thank you, and over to you, sir



Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - Investor Relations



Good evening, everybody, and a very warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Quick Heal Technologies Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings conference call for the first quarter of financial year ending 2025. Before we begin, let me mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings conference call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated.



Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as