Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Solid Order Intake and Margin Improvements Amid Challenges

Strong performance in North America and Europe offsets challenges in China, with a positive outlook for the second half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Comparable Sales Growth: 2% in the quarter.
  • Diagnosis & Treatment Sales Growth: 4%.
  • Connected Care Sales Growth: 2%.
  • Personal Health Sales Growth: 2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 11.1%, a 100 basis point improvement compared to Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow Outflow: EUR64 million, including payment for Respironics economic loss settlement.
  • Order Intake Increase: 9% in the quarter.
  • Productivity Savings: EUR195 million in the quarter.
  • Leverage Ratio: Improved from 2.8 times to 2.2 times compared to Q2 2023.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Expected to be between 17% and 19% for the full year 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong order intake growth of 9% in Q2, indicating robust demand.
  • Comparable sales growth of 2% across all business segments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points to 11.1%.
  • Solid operational cash flow and productivity improvements.
  • Positive outlook for the second half of 2024, with expected order intake growth.

Negative Points

  • Free cash flow outflow of EUR64 million due to Respironics economic loss settlement.
  • Decline in orders from China due to industry-wide anti-corruption measures.
  • Personal Health segment in China down by 10%, with subdued consumer sentiment.
  • High effective tax rate for the full year 2024 due to derecognition of deferred tax assets.
  • Uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, impacting overall business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the strength you're seeing in North America and to what extent is it a catch-up on supply issues around MR or indeed share gains in other modalities as well?
A: We have seen improvement in our order book across different businesses in North America, driven by customer strengthening and consolidation trends. This includes monitoring, imaging interventional, and enterprise informatics, which are resonating well with our North American customers. We expect this order intake strength to continue.

Q: On the Personal Health business in China, which looks to be down around 10% in the quarter, what are your expectations here for the second half?
A: The decline in China is an industry-wide phenomenon, and we expect this subdued consumer sentiment to continue in the second half. However, we anticipate stronger growth in other parts of the world, particularly North America and Europe, which will help us meet our full-year guidance.

Q: You had an impressive margin delivery in the first half. Why haven't you raised guidance? Is this a continuation of conservatism, or is there something we should be aware of incrementally driving caution into the second half?
A: We are satisfied with the margin improvements and expect this momentum to continue into the second half. We prefer to remain confident in our full-year delivery and stick to our plan, focusing on innovation and execution.

Q: On some of the recently launched innovations, how do you see your current market share trends across key modalities like CT, IGT, and ultrasound?
A: The recent innovations, such as the AI-enabled cardiovascular ultrasound platform, are expected to positively impact our market share in the coming months. We have seen strong customer resonance and multiple deals across the world, indicating increased momentum based on our innovations.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the profitability for the Enterprise Informatics division as the business scales?
A: The strong order intake in Enterprise Informatics is driving conversion and contributing to profitability. We are on track to achieve our long-term target of EUR1.5 billion in sales and double-digit margins, with the portfolio gaining momentum and translating into improved contribution.

Q: How much of the 2% sales growth this quarter was due to pricing, and how do you see the pricing environment evolving?
A: We saw some pricing benefits in health systems, translating into the P&L. In Personal Health, pushing pricing is not currently beneficial due to subdued consumer sentiment. Overall, the net pricing impact was close to zero, with positive impact in health systems and less so in Personal Health.

Q: What is driving the cautious outlook for Diagnosis & Treatment (D&T) growth in the second half of the year?
A: The comparables for Q3 are tough due to dramatic growth last year, particularly in the mid-teens. We also need to see how China plays out. Therefore, we expect D&T growth to be at the lower end of the 3% to 5% guidance range.

Q: Can you provide an update on the legal front, particularly the DOJ case and European class actions?
A: There are no further updates on the DOJ case, and we continue to collaborate with them. For the European class action, we have limited information and have not been served with a complaint. We will defend ourselves rigorously, but it is too early to determine any implications.

Q: What does the Connected Care portfolio look like post-pruning, and do you expect to be present again on a considerable scale in ventilators and respiratory care?
A: The remaining portfolio is working well, with growth and profitability returning. We have a less broad portfolio but remain relevant with core products in Sleep & Respiratory Care. We continue to be active in both sleep and respiratory segments.

Q: Can you provide more color on the growth in ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy (IGT) outside of China?
A: Last year, we had over 30% growth in ultrasound in the first half, so we don't expect significant growth this year due to high comparables. For IGT, we are seeing a slow recovery, and while this quarter was good, we don't expect double-digit growth for the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.