Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

KEC International Ltd (BOM:532714, Financial) reported a robust order intake of over INR 7600 crore, marking a 70% growth compared to the previous year.

The company has a strong and diversified order book of approximately INR 32,700 crore, with an L1 position of over INR 42,000 crore.

KEC International Ltd (BOM:532714) achieved revenues of INR 4,512 crore for the quarter, a 6% increase year-over-year.

EBITDA margins improved by 70 basis points to 6.5%, and the company saw a 20% year-over-year growth in EBITDA.

The company successfully reduced its interest expenses by 30 basis points, now standing at 3.4% of revenue for Q1 FY25.

Negative Points

Revenue growth was hindered by an acute shortage of manpower due to elections in India and continued supply chain pressures.

Despite the overall positive performance, the standalone margins remain a concern, with some legacy projects still affecting profitability.

The company faces challenges in the railway business, particularly with margins in the India segment.

There are ongoing supply chain issues, especially with transformers and equipment supply disruptions in Middle East projects.

The civil business growth was impacted by severe labor shortages during the quarter, and the order intake in this segment has stagnated.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from KEC International Ltd (BOM:532714) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide more details on the arbitration award of INR24 crore?

A: It's a smaller award received from a Delhi-based arbitration that has been ongoing for over a decade. The award has been accounted for this quarter. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What is the growth target for the cable business after creating a separate subsidiary?

A: The ROC is more than 100 due to net negative working capital. We expect to invest around INR100 crore this year, aiming for a turnover of INR2800-2900 crore by FY26. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: How are you addressing supply chain constraints, especially for transformers and equipment supply disruptions?

A: Supply chain issues are easing. Many players are expanding capacity, and we expect additional supplies from Q3 onwards. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What is the outlook for the cable business margins?

A: Cable margins are currently 200-300 basis points lower than the market. We expect to reach 9% margins in the next two to three years. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: Is there a risk to the annual guidance of 15% revenue growth due to the muted Q1 growth?

A: We are confident of achieving the 15% growth target, especially with the strong order intake. H2 will see significant numbers. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What are the plans for debt reduction and working capital management?

A: We aim to reduce debt levels and have already started receiving funds for delayed receivables. The enabling resolution for QIP is to strengthen the balance sheet and capitalize on growth opportunities. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What is the growth outlook for the civil business?

A: The civil business is expected to grow by around 30% in revenue, driven by residential and water projects. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: Can you provide a timeline for the subsidization of the cable business?

A: The process should take between three to six months, involving valuations, legal, and other approvals. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What is the outlook for the Middle East CapEx, especially in transmission and oil & gas?

A: The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, is seeing significant CapEx in transmission. We are positive about the growth prospects in this region. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

Q: What is the strategy for the international T&D business?

A: We are focusing on regions like the Middle East, Africa, East Asia, and the former Soviet Union. We expect reasonable growth in international T&D, but India will grow faster in absolute numbers. - Vimal Kejriwal, CEO

