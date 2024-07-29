Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Financial Performance

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) reports best-ever quarterly PAT and significant growth across key markets.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $70 million from the U.S. market in Q1 FY '25.
  • Other Regulated Markets Revenue: Increased from $35 million to $41 million, a 17.8% growth.
  • Growth Markets Revenue: Over 40% year-on-year growth.
  • EBITDA: INR 217 crores, achieving a 20% EBITDA margin.
  • Adjusted PAT: INR 83.9 crores, a 2.8x growth.
  • Reported PAT: INR 68.3 crores, best ever quarterly PAT performance.
  • EPS: INR 7.6 per share.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: INR 155 crores.
  • Net Debt: Reduced by INR 36.7 crores to less than INR 2,000 crores (INR 1,998 crores).
  • Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 2.3x.
  • ROCE: Improved to 16.3% from 12.8% in FY '24.
  • Credit Rating: Improved from A- negative to A stable.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 17.4%, expected to be in the range of 17% to 20% for FY '25.
Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531, Financial) reported a significant increase in gross margin to 61%, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • The U.S. market recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $70 million, showcasing robust performance.
  • The company achieved a 20% EBITDA margin, marking the best quarterly performance in 12 quarters.
  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) successfully reduced its net debt to less than INR 2,000 crores, improving its financial health.
  • The company has a strong pipeline of new product launches and strategic investments in chronic drugs, indicating future growth potential.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, the company still faces challenges in optimizing its network and fully utilizing its capacities.
  • Price erosion in the U.S. market remains a concern, although the company is managing it by focusing on high-margin products.
  • The company's access market, which includes global fund business, is not a primary focus and is subject to external factors, leading to potential revenue volatility.
  • The expansion of the fill-finish capacity to 200 million devices will require significant CapEx of around $50 million and will take about 3 years to complete.
  • The high level of promoter pledge at 65% remains a concern, although efforts are being made to reduce it.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the run rate for Q1 in terms of top line and EBITDA for OneSource?
A: We don't give specifics. We have given you a guidance, and we are saying we are on track. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected revenue from the OneSource business this year?
A: Stelis, which delivered about $20 million of revenues last year and was still loss-making, will end up closer to $50 million and we'll have an EBITDA of almost 35%. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: What is the reason for the delay in launching the teriparatide biosimilar product, and when can we expect the launch?
A: We were not first wave approved for the European markets. The launch is expected in the second half of this year. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: How many products would be relaunched in FY '25 based on source change and cost leadership?
A: We think we'll have another 4-5 products to be launched during the year. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: Can you share the market size of the 505b(2) nasal spray and control substance products to be filed in Q1 FY '26?
A: The 505b(2) discovers a new market opportunity. The nasal spray opportunity is about $600 million to $700 million. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: What is the contribution of the top 5 products to the total revenues in the U.S. market?
A: We have about 35 products constituting almost $250 million of business. We don't have a concentration risk. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: Has price erosion in the U.S. amplified in recent months?
A: Price pressures are product-specific. We will only launch a product if it meets our price/tax. The rational exuberance of the buying community to push suppliers down resulting in big shortages is a thing of the past. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: What are the expectations for working capital optimization in the future?
A: At the current number of days that we operate, we are already amongst best-in-class. We see very little opportunity to do better there. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: What is the market size of the novel biologics drug substance molecule won from a top 3 global animal health company?
A: It's novel, so the market will discover it once it's approved. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

Q: When will the promoter pledge be substantially reduced?
A: Now that we are very close to an [entity] process and listing, we believe that our pledge positions will come down quite significantly. (Arun Kumar, Executive Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director)

