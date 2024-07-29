Apcotex Industries Ltd (BOM:523694) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth Amidst Margin Pressures

Operating income and net profit see significant year-on-year growth, but margins remain under pressure due to industry challenges.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Income: INR337 crores, 21% year-on-year growth.
  • EBITDA: INR32 crores, 25% year-on-year increase.
  • EBITDA Margin: 9.4%.
  • Net Profit After Tax: INR14.8 crores, 22% year-on-year growth.
  • Profit Margin: 4.4%.
  • Volume Growth: 14% year-on-year.
  • Export Volume Growth: 12% year-on-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Operating income for the quarter was INR337 crores, reflecting a 21% year-on-year growth due to increased volumes, product mix, and better price realization.
  • EBITDA increased by approximately 25% year-on-year to INR32 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 9.4%.
  • Net profit after tax grew by 22% year-on-year to INR14.8 crores, with a profit margin of 4.4%.
  • The company achieved an impressive 14% year-on-year volume growth, with export volume growing by 12% year-on-year.
  • The company is focusing on niche products and expanding its reach in specific states, which has shown positive growth in segments like paper, construction, and tire cord.

Negative Points

  • Margins continue to be under pressure due to various reasons, including the gloves segment, which has low margins despite good volumes.
  • The company is facing challenges with export consignments due to delays and congestion in shipping routes, impacting sales and margins.
  • Capacity utilization for the new gloves project is only at 50%-60%, lower than the expected 100%, affecting overall profitability.
  • The chemical industry is experiencing a cycle of lower margins, impacting the company's profitability.
  • The company has not yet decided on expanding its nitrile latex capacity due to current market conditions and low margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the segments that have done well in terms of volumes and value compared to previous quarters?
A: Almost across the board, we have had growth in the June quarter, largely led by paper and construction as well as tire cord. Overall, we achieved a 14% year-on-year volume growth this quarter.

Q: Is it fair to assume that the margin is taking a hit mainly because of the gloves segment?
A: Yes, the gloves segment is one of the reasons. However, compared to Q4, our overall EBITDA per tonne has improved. Our margins are certainly better compared to Q1 of last year, with EBITDA up by 23%.

Q: How is the Valia project performing?
A: The gloves project in Valia is currently at about 50%-60% capacity utilization. While the revenue and sales have been satisfactory, margins remain muted due to post-COVID inventory and additional capacities in Asia. The project is EBITDA-neutral at this stage.

Q: What are your thoughts on the demand-supply balance in nitrile latex going forward?
A: The inventory of gloves has been utilized, but the additional capacity of gloves and latex put up during COVID remains. As capacity utilization improves to 75%-80%, we expect margins to become healthier.

Q: Can you share your CapEx plans for fiscal year '25?
A: We are focusing on projects that help reduce operating costs or are maintenance-related. We are also planning a significant investment in our R&D center and additional capacity for styrene butadiene latex products, which we will announce in the next three to six months.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.