Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Organic Growth and Strategic Capital Allocation

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) reports robust earnings, significant share repurchases, and continued momentum in private markets and liquid alternatives.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $218 million, including $11 million in net performance fee earnings.
  • Economic Earnings per Share (EPS): $4.67, a 5% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Client Cash Inflows: $1 billion for the second quarter.
  • Private Markets AUM: $125 billion, with $6 billion in net inflows.
  • Liquid Alternatives AUM Growth: 14% over the last 12 months.
  • Share Repurchases: $327 million in Q2, totaling $477 million in the first half of the year.
  • Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $210 to $220 million.
  • Third Quarter Economic EPS Guidance: $4.68 to $4.91.
  • Full Year Share Repurchase Expectation: At least $700 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong results for the first half of 2024, driven by organic growth in private markets and excellent performance of liquid alternatives managers.
  • Disciplined capital allocation strategy, including significant share repurchases and investments in high-growth areas.
  • Diversified portfolio of high-quality Affiliates, enhancing earnings stability and supporting growth investments.
  • Continued momentum in private markets fundraising and improving trends in quantitative strategies.
  • Significant strategic push into alternatives in the US wealth market, creating a multi-decade growth opportunity.

Negative Points

  • Lower performance fees in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net outflows of approximately $6 billion in equities within differentiated long-only strategies.
  • Seasonal low performance fee quarters expected in Q2 and Q3, impacting earnings.
  • Higher cash taxes due to the absence of a discrete foreign tax benefit that was present last year.
  • Potential external factors, such as election outcomes, could impact decision-making and capital deployment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the momentum in the alternatives business and the outlook for organic growth in this segment for the rest of the year?
A: (Thomas Wojcik, COO) Our growth strategy is driving an evolution of our business mix toward secular growth areas, notably in private markets and liquid alternatives. Over the last five quarters, our flow profile has improved, driven by ongoing momentum in private markets fundraising, improving trends in quantitative strategies, and further stabilization in differentiated long-only products. We expect this trend to continue, enhancing our long-term organic growth and earnings growth profile.

Q: The buyback number is quite strong. What has driven the increase in buybacks, and how do you see new investment opportunities in the context of the upcoming election?
A: (Jay Horgen, CEO) We've increased our buybacks due to significant excess liquidity on our balance sheet, accelerating business momentum, and a low valuation of our shares. We see increased opportunities to invest in new Affiliates and existing ones. Our pipeline is expanding, and we don't expect the election to significantly impact decision-making. We have ample capital flexibility to make growth investments and continue share repurchases.

Q: Can you frame out the pipeline in terms of size and shape of potential deals, and provide an update on the wealth management side?
A: (Jay Horgen, CEO) We focus on areas of secular growth, primarily within private markets and liquid alternatives. Our pipeline includes a variety of sizes, with some larger transactions in the $250-$500 million range. On the wealth management side, we have a vertically integrated U.S. wealth platform that enables our Affiliates to access the large and growing wealth market. We continue to invest in product development and distribution capabilities to enhance our presence in this channel.

Q: Could you give more color on the intangible noise highlighted and if it was related to any specific Affiliate? Were there any catch-up fees in the 2Q result?
A: (Dava Ritchea, CFO) We had a modest re-evaluation event at one of our small equity method Affiliates in the second quarter. There were no catch-up fees in the second quarter.

Q: What's your confidence level in generating sustainable positive flows from private markets and alts business, and how do you share distribution costs with Affiliates?
A: (Jay Horgen, CEO) We see organic growth from private markets and expect liquid alts to be a positive growth story due to strong performance. The complementary nature of these strategies supports our long-term growth. (Thomas Wojcik, COO) We have a joint venture model with our Affiliates for wealth distribution, sharing costs and revenues to create alignment and incentives for long-term growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.