Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Silicom Ltd (SILC, Financial) has a strong balance sheet with $78 million in cash, cash equivalents, and highly rated marketable securities.

The company has a broad and deep pipeline of new and high potential sales opportunities.

Silicom Ltd (SILC) has completed the stabilization of operating expenses, aligning them with long-term growth objectives.

The company is leveraging its strong cash position through a share buyback plan, reducing the share count by 1.6 million shares.

Silicom Ltd (SILC) is optimistic about long-term growth prospects, expecting strong annual growth rates of 20% to 30% to materialize in 2026.

Negative Points

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $14.5 million, a significant decline from $38.1 million in the same quarter last year.

The sales cycle for all product lines has become longer, negatively impacting the pace of progress in the strategic plan.

The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Revenues are expected to remain flat in the third quarter of 2024, between $14 million and $15 million, due to prolonged sales cycles and global economic slowdown.

Silicom Ltd (SILC) does not expect to return to breakeven on the earnings front until the second half of 2026.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the risk associated with your current inventory levels?

A: We don't see any significant risk. Our inventory is of very high quality.

Q: Is there any risk to the receivables?

A: No, we do not see any risk to the receivables.

Q: How long do you think it will take to get back to breakeven on the earnings front?

A: We do not expect to reach breakeven in 2025. We anticipate achieving this during the second half of 2026.

Q: Can you explain the tax benefit seen in Q2 and what to expect for the rest of 2024?

A: The tax benefit in Q2 was a one-time event due to tax returns from previous years. For the rest of 2024, we expect minimal tax expenses, around $0.1 million for the full year.

Q: What are your revenue expectations for 2025?

A: We expect revenues to be around $60 million for 2025, with a slight increase in the second half of the year.

Q: What are your expectations for gross margins in 2025?

A: We expect gross margins to remain similar to current levels, around 30%.

Q: What is the expected cash burn rate for 2025?

A: Including the second half of 2024 and the full year of 2025, we estimate a cash burn rate of around $15 million.

Q: Is the shift to smaller design wins causing a slower recovery?

A: No, the slower recovery is due to customers sitting on high inventories and taking longer to make decisions on new products. The shift to smaller and medium design wins is not the cause.

Q: Are you still pursuing large design wins?

A: Yes, we continue to pursue large design wins while also focusing on small and medium ones, which can grow over time.

