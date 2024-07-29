Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial) has a strong digital presence with 166 million loyalty members, contributing to 25% of system-wide sales.

The company has successfully launched the McCrispy chicken sandwich in over 55 markets, driving chicken sales to be on par with beef sales.

Operational improvements have led to better service times and increased customer satisfaction across major markets.

The 'Best Burger' initiative, now deployed in over 80% of markets, has improved taste and quality perceptions.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) continues to innovate with new menu items like the 'Big Arch' burger, which is being piloted in three international markets.

Negative Points

Comparable sales have declined globally and across each segment, impacted by external pressures such as the war in the Middle East.

The company faces significant inflationary cost increases, ranging from 20% to 40%, affecting profitability.

Value execution has been identified as a weak point, with the value leadership gap shrinking in several large markets, including the US.

The QSR sector has slowed meaningfully in major markets like the US, Australia, Canada, and Germany, with industry traffic declining.

Despite strong digital growth, only 25% of customers are on the digital platform, limiting its impact on overall business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What has changed significantly from the consumer's perspective relative to your expectations in the last 6 to 12 months, and how does McDonald's plan to anticipate changing needs before they happen?

A: (Christopher Kempczinski, CEO) The consumer pressures have broadened and deepened, particularly among low-income households. Consumers are eating at home more often and seeking deals. McDonald's is working on broadening value platforms and leveraging other levers like menu and marketing to address these changes.

Q: How do the challenges in key international markets differ from the US, and where are you in terms of the value message overseas?

A: (Ian Borden, CFO) External pressures are broad-based, and the landscape is evolving. McDonald's is working collaboratively with franchisees to sharpen value and affordability platforms. Established value platforms like McSmart in Germany and McPicks in Canada are being adjusted to reflect current market conditions.

Q: How is McDonald's addressing the effectiveness of the $5 meal deal in the US, and what are the plans for a broader national value platform?

A: (Joseph Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA) The $5 meal deal has improved brand perceptions and increased trial rates among lower-income consumers. McDonald's is working with franchisees to develop a sustainable national value platform, while continuing to offer value through the app and local deals.

Q: How is McDonald's leveraging digital to drive value, and why hasn't it offset some of the sales challenges?

A: (Christopher Kempczinski, CEO) Digital penetration is currently at 25%, which is not enough to move the entire business. McDonald's is focusing on broad everyday value available to all consumers, not just those on digital platforms. As digital grows, it will play a larger role in driving value.

Q: What are the margin implications of offering more value, and will there be additional franchisee support?

A: (Ian Borden, CFO) Despite muted top-line growth, restaurant margins have held up due to lower inflation in food and paper. McDonald's does not subsidize pricing and aims for sustainable strategies. Franchisees are in a strong financial position to invest in value initiatives.

Q: What are the specific challenges in France and China, and how is McDonald's addressing them?

A: (Christopher Kempczinski, CEO) In France, McDonald's is losing share due to aggressive competitor pricing and a higher Muslim population affected by the Middle East conflict. In China, consumer sentiment is weak, but McDonald's is holding share and seeing good returns on new unit openings.

Q: How is McDonald's measuring its value leadership gap, and what gives you confidence in reigniting this gap?

A: (Christopher Kempczinski, CEO) Value leadership is measured through consumer surveys on brand image and recent visits. McDonald's has a competitive advantage in buying food and paper at lower prices and focuses on intangibles like convenience and cleanliness to enhance value perception.

Q: What are the recent trends in the US, and how is the $5 meal deal performing?

A: (Joseph Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA) The US has experienced negative comps in July, but the $5 meal deal is driving traffic and guest counts. The average check for the $5 meal deal is over $10, indicating additional purchases.

Q: What are the expectations for store margins for the balance of the year?

A: (Ian Borden, CFO) Restaurant margins have held up well despite muted top-line growth. Inflation on food and paper has decreased, but wage pressures remain. Company-operated margins are expected to be slightly down from 2023 but still strong.

Q: How is McDonald's addressing the trade-down effect in economic downturns?

A: (Christopher Kempczinski, CEO) McDonald's is seeing trade-down benefits but not enough to offset the loss of low-income consumers who are eating at home more. The focus is on providing compelling value to attract these consumers back.

