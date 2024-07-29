Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

Sequential growth in the technology business was consistent with expectations.

Revenues slightly above the midpoint of guidance and earnings per share near the top end of guidance.

Stable demand for technology resources and consistent initiation of critical projects.

Strong client portfolio diversification efforts positioning Kforce for future upcycles.

Recognition as one of America's Best Midsize companies by Time Magazine, highlighting strong company culture.

Negative Points

Total revenues declined 8.4% year-over-year.

Technology business declined 6.4% year-over-year.

Uneven purchasing activity among clients, with some reducing investments.

Financial and accounting (FA) business declined 23% year-over-year.

Overall SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 50 basis points year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: To what extent is the current lack of confidence or slight revenue declines a function of a softening economic environment versus companies over-hiring during the COVID rebound period? And how might AI uncertainty impact IT managers' decisions?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: The current uncertainty is driven by companies focusing on essential investments while being cautious about new opportunities. Some companies did over-hire during the pandemic, which affects current hiring restraint. Regarding AI, we are in the early stages, and while companies are considering its benefits, significant new AI projects have not yet materialized. Market leaders continue to invest to maintain their competitive edge.

Q: If the stable pattern continues for another year, would you maintain overcapacity for $2 billion in revenue, or would you adjust to improve margins at current revenue levels?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: We have capacity to grow but are not holding on to capacity for $2 billion in revenue. We focus on retaining adequate capacity to take advantage of market upturns and are making investments in technology to drive productivity. We will adapt our capacity based on revenue trends and market conditions.

Q: Has the repositioning of the Finance and Accounting (F&A) business been completed, and what are the current market dynamics affecting it?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: The repositioning of the F&A business is largely complete, focusing on higher-skilled areas synergistic with our technology services. The current market dynamics are challenging, but we continue to look for opportunities to enhance this business.

Q: What drove the sequential revenue growth in the technology business from Q1 to Q2, and was it due to new logos or project wins?

A: Joseph Liberatore, President and CEO: The growth is attributed to the execution of our team and the efforts over the past several years. The market is not expanding, so the growth comes from gaining market share. Our teams are executing more effectively, and we are optimistic about the programs we have in place.

Q: Are you seeing any clients slowing down or stopping projects, or extending projects where you expected a slowdown?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: Clients are prudent in initiating projects, and while some are aggressive in spending, others are more hesitant. We have not seen significant project terminations recently, indicating stability. Clients are following through on critical projects, and we expect this trend to continue until there is a significant change in sentiment.

Q: Are you gaining new capabilities with your managed teams investments, and how do they compare to a year or two ago?

A: Joseph Liberatore, President and CEO: We have made significant progress in upgrading talent and bringing in individuals with additional technology and industry expertise. Our investments in delivery performance and transparency have led to repeat business and opened doors for new opportunities. We have had notable wins in large retail, transportation, and financial services clients.

Q: Are you concerned about pricing competition, especially with competitors maintaining capacity in an uncertain market?

A: Joseph Liberatore, President and CEO: Pricing competition has been stable, and we have not seen predatory pricing. The demand for technology talent remains high, which controls pricing. Our move towards solutions and managed services offers better pricing and efficiency, providing value to clients.

Q: What are your expectations for the third quarter in terms of technology consultants on assignment and revenue trends?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: We expect technology consultants on assignment to remain relatively consistent with Q2 levels. Revenue may be stable to slightly down sequentially, with a deceleration in year-over-year decline compared to Q2.

Q: How are you managing your cost structure and investments to drive long-term growth and profitability?

A: Jeffrey Hackman, Chief Financial Officer: We are prioritizing investments in retaining productive associates, leadership, sales capabilities, and enterprise initiatives. These investments are expected to contribute to long-term financial objectives and prepare us for when companies invest more aggressively in technology initiatives.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the Finance and Accounting (F&A) business, and what is your strategy for this segment?

A: David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer: The F&A market is challenging, but we have repositioned the business to focus on higher-skilled areas. We continue to look for synergistic opportunities with our technology business and enhance our service offerings.

