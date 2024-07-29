Q2 2024 Neogenomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Kendra Sweeney - Neogenomics Inc - VP, IR



Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics second-quarter 2024 financial results call. With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A, including Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer; Melody Harris, Chief Operations Officer and President of Informatics; Dr. Nate Montgomery, Head of Medical; and [Karim Saad], Head of Strategy and Transformation.



Starting on slide 2