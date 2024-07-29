Q4 2024 Tilray Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Tilray Brands' Financial Results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended May 31, 2024. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the call over to Ms. Berrin Noorata, Tilray Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer. Thank you. You may now begin.



Berrin Noorata - Tilray Brands Inc - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. By now, you should have access to the earnings press release, which is available on the Investors section of the Tilray Brands website at tilray.com and have been filed with the SEC and SEDAR.



Please note that during today's call, we will be referring to various non-GAAP financial measures that can provide useful information for investors. However, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.



The earnings press release contains a reconciliation of each non-GAAP